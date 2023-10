NMPF’s Jonker Welcomes the World to U.S. Dairy

October 16, 2023

NMPF Chief Science Officer Jamie Jonker discusses the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit taking place in Chicago this week in an interview with RFD-TV. The summit, which is being hosted by the United States for the first time since 1994, brings together dairy experts from around the world and is proving to be a great showcase for U.S. dairy excellence.