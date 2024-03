Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’S Jonker Discusses Findings of Bird Flu in Cattle in Southwest

March 28, 2024

NMPF’s Chief Science Officer Jamie Jonker explains to Dairy Radio Now listeners what the implications are of the discovery that bird flu has infected some cattle in Texas and Kansas. As the USDA investigation and more sampling is done, Jonker provides tips to listeners about how they can protect their herds from the contagious virus.