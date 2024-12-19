Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Galen Reviews 2024 Highlights, Latest on Farm Bill Extension

December 19, 2024

NMPF’s senior vice president Chris Galen outlines for Dairy Radio Now listeners how Congress is wrapping together a farm bill extension with a government funding bill, just a few days before Christmas, and how NMPF will work with Congress on a new farm bill early in 2025. He also summarizes highlights for dairy farmers from 2024, including strong margins and near-record levels of dairy consumption.