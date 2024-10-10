Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Galen Previews Upcoming Joint Annual Meeting in Phoenix

October 10, 2024

NMPF’s Senior Vice President Chris Galen provides Dairy Radio Now listeners the highlights of National Milk’s 2024 annual meeting in Phoenix, which runs Oct. 20-23. The annual conference, held jointly with the dairy checkoff, will feature keynote presentations on new revenue opportunities for farmers, an assessment of the upcoming November elections, a psychographic profile of the farmer of the future, and a presentation from the CEO of Domino’s Pizza. The meeting also brings together the Young Cooperator program representatives from NMPF’s member co-ops.