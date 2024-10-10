Latest News

Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Galen Previews Upcoming Joint Annual Meeting in Phoenix

October 10, 2024

NMPF’s Senior Vice President Chris Galen provides Dairy Radio Now listeners the highlights of National Milk’s 2024 annual meeting in Phoenix, which runs Oct. 20-23. The annual conference, held jointly with the dairy checkoff, will feature keynote presentations on new revenue opportunities for farmers, an assessment of the upcoming November elections, a psychographic profile of the farmer of the future, and a presentation from the CEO of Domino’s Pizza.  The meeting also brings together the Young Cooperator program representatives from NMPF’s member co-ops.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
© 2024 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.