Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Galen Offers Highlights of 2024 Annual Meeting in Phoenix

October 24, 2024

NMPF’s Senior Vice President Chris Galen reviews highlights of National Milk’s 2024 annual meeting in Phoenix for the listeners of Dairy Radio Now. The annual conference, which just concluded Oct. 23, reviewed NMPF’s work this year on FMMO modernization, the farm bill, and dealing with HPAI in dairy cows.