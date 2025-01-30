Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Galen Explains Importance of New Legislation to Increase School Milk Choices

January 30, 2025

NMPF’s senior vice president Chris Galen discusses the introduction of new legislation in the House and Senate that would increase the range of milk options available to school children. The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act would give schools the option of serving 2% and whole milk once again. The House passed a similar bill in 2023, but the Senate didn’t act on it – prompting a renewed effort this year in Congress.