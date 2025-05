Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Galen Details Importance of State Dairy Association Meeting

May 8, 2025

NMPF’s senior vice president Chris Galen explains for listeners of Dairy Radio Now why NMPF organized a national meeting this week of state dairy association leaders. The meeting at National Milk’s office allowed farmers and executives from 18 different state organizations to receive an update on federal policy issues while also sharing the challenges they are facing in their own states.