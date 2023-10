Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’S Galen Assesses Congressional Leadership Transition, Federal Milk Pricing Hearing

October 12, 2023

Chris Galen, NMPF’s senior vice president of member services and governance, discusses the change in leadership in Congress resulting from the budget bill approved on Oct. 1 i this audio segment from Dairy Radio Now. He also updates listeners on USDA’s national hearing on Federal Order modernization, and the timing for that as well as a possible 2023 Farm Bill.