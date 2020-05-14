News & Resources

NMPF’s Bleiberg on HEROES Act

May 14, 2020

Paul Bleiberg, NMPF’s vice president for government relations, discusses plans to aid dairy farmers via House of Representatives legislation on the Adams on Agriculture podcast.

