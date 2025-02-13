Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Bleiberg Offers Update on House Legislation to Increase School Milk Choices

February 13, 2025

NMPF’s executive vice president Paul Bleiberg tells the listeners of Dairy Radio Now about the passage this week by the House Education and Workforce Committee of new legislation that would increase the range of milk options available to school children. The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act would give schools the option of serving 2% and whole milk once again. The bill is now expected to move to the full House for further consideration.