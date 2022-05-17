Latest News

NMPF’s Bjerga on White House Nutrition Conference

May 17, 2022

 

NMPF Senior Vice President of Communications Alan Bjerga discusses the planned White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health later this year, the first major White House conference on nutrition in more than 50 years. Bjerga discusses the changes in U.S. nutrition and nutrition policy during that time, and how keeping dairy’s place in diets prominent is critical toward ensuring a healthy, hunger-free future for the United States, on WEKZ radio.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
The profile image of nmpf

Dr Juan Tricarico tells #TheDailyChurn why he is so confident that the #USdairy sector will be able to mitigate its #methaneemissions darigold.com/scientist-conf… #thegreenercowinitiative #sustainableagriculture #dairyinnovation Retweeted by National Milk Producers Federation 1 day ago

© 2022 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.