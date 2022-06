NMPF’s Bjerga on Ukraine Food Crisis, Dairy’s Humanitarian Support

June 19, 2022

NMPF Senior Vice President of Communications Alan Bjerga discusses the unfolding food crisis in Ukraine, where world leaders are trying to figure out how to transport its crisis in the midst of war, in an RFD-TV interview from Krakow, Poland. Bjerga notes the efforts of the dairy community to help those in need and highlights NMPF’s role as an outlet for support.