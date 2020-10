October 10, 2020

Signup for the 2021 Dairy Margin Coverage begins on Tuesday, Oct. 13. NMPF’s Senior Vice President of Communications, Alan Bjerga, breaks down how DMC provided effective disaster assistance for farmers, and why 2021 is shaping up to be a year when participation will be important for all dairy producers. On RFD-TV.

https://www.rfdtv.com/story/42746824/national-milk-producers-federation-on-the-2021-dairy-margin-coverage-program