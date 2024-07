NMPF’s Bjerga on the Dietary Guidelines

July 24, 2024

NMPF’s Executive Vice President for Communications & Industry Relations Alan Bjerga discusses the need to support dairy in the next iteration of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Dairy products provide high-quality nourishment and serve a wide swathe of Americans, and the guidelines themselves need to be the product of a science-based, deliberative process, Bjerga said in an interview with RFD-TV.