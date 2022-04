NMPF’s Bjerga on Rising Input-Cost Impacts

April 3, 2022

NMPF Senior Vice President for Communications Alan Bjerga discusses the impact of higher input costs for dairy farmers on RFD-TV. Responses to higher prices vary widely depending on individual farm factors, such as whether a farm produces its own feed or has to buy it. Meanwhile, the outlook for near-record prices is raising hope among farmers, but is tempered by higher costs and greater global uncertainty.