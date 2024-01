NMPF’s Bjerga on Plant-Based Beverage Declines

January 17, 2024

NMPF Executive Vice President for Communications & Industry Relations Alan Bjerga discusses the decline of plant-based beverage consumption in 2023 in an interview with RFD-TV. Fluid milk seized back market share last year as plant-based beverage volume sales fell to their lowest since 2019, led by a 10 percent drop in almond drinks.