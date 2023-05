NMPF’s Bjerga on Growing Momentum for FMMO Modernization

May 12, 2023

NMPF Senior Vice President of Communications Alan Bjerga discusses how the support of the American Farm Bureau Federation is a powerful statement of farmer consensus for NMPF’s Federal Milk Marketing Order modernization plan currently before USDA. Bjerga also talks about the industry’s active discussions on fighting misinformation about dairy, in an interview with RFD-TV’s Christina Loren.