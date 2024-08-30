NMPF’s Bjerga on Dairy’s Role in Equitable Diets

August 30, 2024

NMPF Executive Vice President Alan Bjerga talks about how dairy can offer nutritious solutions to all consumers in an interview with RFD-TV. The current drafting of a new version of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans is featuring concerns over lactose intolerance and the nutritional barrier it presents some consumers. Bjerga points out the wide range of low-lactose and lactose-free products, which represents an important part of dairy’s future.