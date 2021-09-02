NMPF Works to Resolve EU Certification Barrier

September 2, 2021

As a result of significant advocacy and technical engagement by NMPF in collaboration with USDEC August yielded two major milestones in NMPF’s year-long work with the U.S. government to preserve workable access opportunities for U.S. dairy exports requiring EU certification.

NMPF met Aug. 3 with a broad U.S. interagency team regarding the U.S. government’s plan on implementing the new EU certificates. That meeting provided critical clarifications on the extent of the new requirements and – most importantly – reassurances that the process would not impose new burdens on U.S. dairy farmers and processors. USDA on Aug. 13 then published a summary of that information, outlining that the new EU certification process would simply entail verification that the milk used was either regulated as Grade “A” or under AMS’s milk for manufacturing program.

That announcement resolved the crux of the concern – whether the U.S. would be able to implement the new EU certificates in a non-burdensome manner. The hard-won victory followed months of painstaking discussions between U.S. and EU officials regarding the strength of the U.S. dairy system and the upheaval that would unfold from either upending trade or imposing onerous new requirements on U.S. dairy This recognition that the U.S. dairy regulatory reliably produces safe products that meet the underlying goals of EU regulations even though implementation differs is precisely what NMPF had hoped to see achieved with the EU and had advocated for throughout the past year.

That breakthrough on core issues was complemented by an Aug. 12 announcement that would delay implementation of the new requirements from Aug. 21 to Jan. 15. Throughout 2021, NMPF advocated strongly both for a workable resolution to the new EU requirements and for more time to implement them.

The extension will enable USDA to ensure that the AMS Dairy Program will have its new electronic Agriculture Trade Licensing and Attestation Solution (ATLAS) system ready to be used by U.S. dairy exporters to complete the EU’s new certificates by the time they are required on Jan. 15. NMPF continues to work with the U.S. government to help ensure for a smooth transition and will closely continue to monitor implementation of the new certification program to make sure it works as advertised.