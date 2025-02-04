NMPF Welcomes New Staff

February 4, 2025

NMPF has started the new year with two new staff members playing crucial roles in the organization.

Ashley Childs is joining the NMPF team as its new Manager of Finance and Administration, overseeing billing and payment functions such as Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and contract billing.

Childs brings nearly a decade of experience in the hospitality industry. She spent the past eight years at George Washington’s Mount Vernon as the Assistant Director of Food and Beverage, where she managed $8 million in annual revenue and oversaw 25 staff. She was critical in negotiating, contracting, and billing $2 million in banquets annually, reconciling these funds in the point-of-sale system, and collaborating with the accounting team to resolve discrepancies and align expenses with budgets.

Originally from Pennsylvania, Childs holds a degree in Tourism and Hospitality from Temple University, with a focus on Operations.

Pat Vincent joined NMPF as its Director of Economic Policy and Market Research late in 2024. He provides valuable economic insights and research, with a particular focus on the U.S. dairy markets, offering commentary on farm economics, consumer dairy demand, and macroeconomic conditions affecting the U.S. dairy industry.

Prior to NMPF, Pat Vincent was the Senior Global Economics Analyst from General Mills, where he oversaw global agriculture commodities.

He holds a degree in Economics and an MBA from the University of Denver. With more than a decade of experience in market analysis and economic research, Pat brings a wealth of expertise to NMPF. Accompanying him in Virginia is his cheerful dog, Roy, a young Sheltie.