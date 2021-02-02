NMPF Welcomes Katherine Tai Nomination for USTR

February 2, 2021

NMPF in January joined with a large coalition of U.S. food and agricultural organizations in urging the Senate Finance Committee to confirm Katherine Tai as the new U.S. Trade Representative in light of her strong qualifications and familiarity with the core areas of USTR’s work that are so critical to U.S. food and agricultural exports. The Senate Finance Committee, which must approve her nomination, had not yet scheduled a date for that hearing as the month concluded.

Before Tai’s hearing but after her nomination, NMPF’s CEO Jim Mulhern had the opportunity to raise U.S. dairy farmers’ interests with Tai at a meeting she held with U.S. agriculture trade association CEOs. A summary of that meeting was issued by the Biden team. Mulhern underscored the importance of exports to America’s dairy sector and the need for both strong enforcement of existing details as well as new agreements to best support sales worldwide of the wide variety of products made with U.S. milk.