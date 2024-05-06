NMPF Welcomes Cordova to Staff, Ganley to Joint Economics Team

May 6, 2024

NMPF gained a new employee in April, and its Joint Economics Team with the U.S. Dairy Export Council also gained a new team member from the USDEC side, adding more expertise to the team’s coordinated efforts for dairy.

Jessi-Ryah Cordova joined NMPF as its FARM Program Communications Coordinator on April 22. The 2023 graduate of California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo earned a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Business. During her time at Cal Poly she worked at its Dairy Unit as a Business Assistant, milking cows and managing communication and administrative efforts.

Most recently, Cordova worked as a sales representative for Farmers Business Network connecting with farmers across the U.S. & Canada.

Ganley, Senior Director of Global Trade Analysis for the U.S. Dairy Export Council, is the newest member of the joint NMPF/USDEC economics team. Her role includes analyzing and forecasting global dairy markets to identify opportunities for U.S. dairy exporters and ways to grow demand for dairy products around the world.

Ganley has spent her entire career in dairy, food, and agriculture. Before joining USDEC earlier this year, she held roles with Leprino Foods, PepsiCo Foods, and most recently her consultancy Quarterra. She is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.