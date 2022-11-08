NMPF, USDEC Strengthen Ties Throughout Latin America

November 8, 2022

NMPF, USDEC and Sociedad Rural Argentina (SRA) announced an agreement Sept. 8 to foster cooperation between the three groups to advocate for science-based regulations across food and agricultural trade policy. SRA, a civil association of agricultural landowners, is an influential economic and political player in Argentina, and will be a valuable partner in advocating for international food policy priorities.

NMPF and USDEC built on the momentum with an agreement finalized Sept. 30 with the Chilean Federacion Nacional de Productores de Leche (Fedeleche). The memorandum of understanding places an emphasis on improving mutual understanding through conferences, seminars and events so that the three organizations can collaborate in fighting for clear, fair, science-based rules.

These latest developments complement the long-standing relationship NMPF and USDEC have cultivated with the Pan-American Dairy Federation (FEPALE), which held its 16th Congress in Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 19-21. NMPF Executive Vice President for Policy Development & Strategy Jaime Castaneda presented on behalf of FEPALE member USDEC at its Board of Directors meeting, supporting collaboration and joint work in international forums. Castaneda discussed supplemental partnership opportunities with dairy farmers in Ecuador that would increase dairy consumption and bilateral trade.

NMPF and USDEC look forward to continuing to expanding and collaborating with their regional partners to promote and defend the image of dairy and increase trade.