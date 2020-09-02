NMPF “Take Action” Page Spotlights Grassroots Advocacy Opportunities

September 2, 2020

Building on the robust support that NMPF received for its most recent grassroots advocacy campaign to comment on the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee’s Scientific Report, the organization’s website has added a permanent feature offering advocates a one-stop-shop for current advocacy efforts. Dairy advocates also have the option to sign up to receive alerts and stay informed on how they can influence federal policies crucial to U.S. dairy farmers and their cooperatives.

NMPF’s new “Take Action” page represents an evolution in grassroots advocacy that takes advantage of the increased opportunities industry advocates have to directly connect to federal officials and to organize on behalf of important issues. The central role federal policies play in the dairy economy, from farmer assistance and nutrition guidelines to international trade rules, makes it increasingly important for dairy farmers and their allies to speak up and make their voices heard.

The new page makes available tools dairy advocates can use to send an email, make a call and use social media to engage with lawmakers in a centralized, user-friendly format. Current advocacy opportunities include writing a letter to urge congressional leaders to prioritize dairy in upcoming disaster assistance and sharing stories about how agriculture labor reform inaction impacts dairy farms and communities.