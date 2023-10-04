NMPF Supports USDEC in Shoring Up Ties in Mexico

October 4, 2023

NMPF’s Jaime Castaneda traveled to Mexico on Sept. 25-27 with leadership from the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) and Dairy Management, Inc. (DMI) to reaffirm the U.S. dairy industry’s commitment to working with Mexico as a key dairy trading partner.

Krysta Harden, president and CEO of USDEC; Barb O’Brien, president and CEO of DMI; Alex Peterson, Missouri dairy producer and chair of USDEC; and Marilyn Hershey, Pennsylvania dairy producer and chair of DMI; and Castaneda took part in a series of meetings with government officials and local dairy industry leaders.

The delegation spoke to Mexico’s importance as a trade partner for the U.S. dairy industry and the organizations’ commitment to building on the foundation that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement has established. The U.S. delegation emphasized the commonality between Mexico and the U.S. dairy industries and the need to defend dairy’s image and provide nutrition to consumers in both countries.

Castaneda raised strong objections to any geographical indications restrictions that the European Union may seek to convince Mexico to impose if they would limit the ability of U.S. exporters to use common cheese names. He also urged the Mexican government to reject proposed regulatory standards that would create unnecessary barriers to trade.

In talks with allied organizations, NMPF, USDEC and DMI offered to collaborate on efforts to increase milk consumption in Mexico through educational and marketing campaigns.