NMPF Strengthens Relationship with Japanese Dairy Organization

July 6, 2023

NMPF’s Jaime Castaneda joined a delegation of U.S. dairy farmers and U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) staff who traveled to Japan to sign a “Letter of Friendship” with JA-Zenchu, Japan’s Central Union of Agricultural Cooperatives.

The letter, similar to ones NMPF has signed with groups in Latin America, pledges to address the common difficulties that dairy farmers in both countries are facing. Specifically, the two groups promised to collaborate on “dairy-friendly policies at international forums, share information and knowledge on relevant issues and continue to strengthen ties between the two countries for the good of the dairy farmers” represented.

While in Japan, Castaneda and the delegation met with Japanese dairy farmers and agricultural leaders to learn more about the unique issues they are facing and toured Megmilk Snow Brand’s cheese plant.