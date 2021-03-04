NMPF Statement on Reintroduction of Farm Workforce Modernization Act

From NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern:

“For decades NMPF has fought hard for agricultural labor reform, working with our champions in Congress and across administrations for solutions that address dairy’s workforce needs. With COVID adding greater uncertainty to the already volatile dairy industry, our producers need access to a stable, legal workforce more now than ever. We thank Representatives Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Dan Newhouse (R-WA) for their leadership in ag labor reform efforts and for reintroducing the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.

“This bipartisan bill takes a significant step toward ultimately addressing through legislation the workforce crisis plaguing American agriculture. NMPF urges the House to swiftly pass this bipartisan measure to demonstrate to the Senate that bipartisan ag labor reform can and must be done. NMPF would then continue its work to strengthen areas in this legislation that are key for dairy’s workforce as this priority issue moves forward in the Senate.”