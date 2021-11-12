NMPF Statement on President Biden’s FDA Commissioner Nomination

November 12, 2021

From NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern:

“Robert Califf will bring a steady hand and proven leadership to FDA at a challenging time for the agency. We expect that, upon his confirmation, he will be able to hit the ground running on critical public health issues, most notably the continuing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We also expect that, given his experience, he will be able to guide the agency toward the positive resolution of other long-standing concerns, such as the continued mislabeling of non-dairy products that flout FDA’s own standard of identity for milk. We look forward to working with him in resolving that issue, as well as other important matters, and wish him well in his confirmation process.”