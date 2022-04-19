NMPF Statement on NYC Mayor Adams Backing Off Proposed Ban of Flavored Milk in Schools

April 19, 2022

From NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern:

“Dairy farmers and the cooperatives they own are pleased that Mayor Adams isn’t moving forward with a misguided ban on flavored milk in schools and instead maintaining New York City schools’ ability to offer a wide variety of milk that’s consistent with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Flavored milk is rich in nutrients like calcium, potassium, and vitamin D; its consumption as an aid to better student nutrition is supported by parents, physicians, and public health professionals alike. Just this spring, the U.S. Department of Agriculture moved forward with a rule to allow schools to offer low-fat flavored milk for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.

“Today’s victory is the product of diligent work. We particularly thank Representatives Antonio Delgado (D-NY) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for their advocacy in support of continued flexibility for schools to serve children healthy milk and dairy products that benefit their growth and development.”