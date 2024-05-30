NMPF Statement on New Funding to Protect Livestock Health Amid H5N1 Outbreak

May 30, 2024

From Gregg Doud, President and CEO, National Milk Producers Federation:

“We thank USDA for its leadership and important work with dairy farmers in meeting the challenges posed by H5N1. Collaboration and communication across all levels of government, and among all segments of the livestock industry, is critical in making sure that producers can continue to feed Americans and the world with safe, nutritious food. We look forward to working with USDA and all of dairy’s stakeholders to ensure that these challenges are met.”