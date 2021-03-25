NMPF Statement on House Agriculture Committee Hearing on Black Farmers

March 25, 2021

From NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern:

“The National Milk Producers Federation appreciates Secretary Vilsack’s support for measures that take critical steps to improve the livelihoods of historically underserved farmers, including debt relief and access to credit. These actions, part of the recently enacted coronavirus stimulus package, strengthen U.S. agriculture and ensure greater equity in the opportunities that agriculture provides, building better communities for years to come.

“As noted in this hearing, Secretary Vilsack has pledged to continue exploring ways to ensure a more fair, conscientious approach to the special challenges Black and other underserved farm constituencies have faced in U.S. agriculture. We support these efforts.”