NMPF Statement on “Higher-of” Inclusion in the House Farm Bill

May 10, 2024

From NMPF President & CEO Gregg Doud:

“We commend House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, R-PA, for including language in the House farm bill to restore the previous “higher of” Class I mover formula. The previous mover served dairy farmers well for decades, while the current mover has cost dairy farmers more than $1 billion in Class I skim milk revenue and continuously undermines orderly marketing of milk.

“We also are grateful for the inclusion of language to require mandatory manufacturing plant cost studies to help inform future discussions on make allowances, another critical component of the Federal Milk Marketing Order system. We are excited for the House’s upcoming farm bill markup and thank the members in both parties who have supported each of these priorities.”