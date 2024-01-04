NMPF Secures Bipartisan Support for House Feed Additive Legislation

January 4, 2024

NMPF built on its work to spur approval of enteric methane-reducing animal feed ingredients by securing bipartisan sponsors for the Innovative FEED Act in the House of Representatives. The House bill was introduced Dec. 7 by Representatives Greg Pence, R-IN, Kim Schrier, D-WA, Jim Baird, R-IN, and Angie Craig, D-MN.

Like its Senate counterpart, the House measure would give the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the ability to review and approve animal feed ingredients using the agency’s Food Additive Petition pathway. This approach would allow FDA to review animal feed additives, which are not drugs, in a more efficient manner that would preserve animal, human, and environmental safety. Doing so would better position U.S. dairy farmers to act quickly and proactively to reduce enteric methane emissions and maintain global competitiveness. Products like Elanco’s Bovaer, or 3-NOP, can reduce enteric methane emissions by as much as 30 percent, making them poised to play a key role in dairy’s voluntary, producer-led sustainability efforts once approved.

The Innovative FEED Act was adopted by the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on June 15 by an overwhelming 19-2 vote. The House measure already has meaningful bipartisan support from members of the Energy & Commerce Committee, which oversees FDA-related policy. NMPF looks forward to working with its congressional champions and stakeholder partners to enact this bill into law early in 2024.