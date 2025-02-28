NMPF Pushes for Vaccine as USDA Unveils Bird Flu Plan Dairy Cattle

February 28, 2025

USDA’s announcement Feb. 26 of an additional billion dollars to combat H5N1 bird flu was welcomed in the dairy and poultry communities, as NMPF and its counterparts at the International Dairy Foods Association commended USDA support for vaccines as part of its strategy to eradicate the virus.

“Dairy farmers and cooperatives appreciate USDA’s leadership in supporting American agriculture and safeguarding animal health as it deals with what soon will be a second year of H5N1 bird flu disruptions in dairy cattle. Dairy farmers and all of agriculture takes biosecurity seriously, and we thank USDA and the Trump Administration for actions that will further those efforts,” NMPF President and CEO Gregg Doud said in a statement released jointly with IDFA shortly after USDA’s announcement.

“We support the department’s initiatives to advance vaccine development and deployment that will help control, and ultimately eliminate, the virus in dairy cattle,” he continued. “We also want to remind consumers that, even as dairy farmers are working with veterinarians and officials at all levels of government to eliminate this animal health threat, milk for consumers remains safe to drink because of the effectiveness of pasteurization.”

Groups representing wide swaths of American agriculture have been collaborating as avian influenza continues to destroy poultry flocks and infect and evolve in dairy cattle across the United States, with the leading dairy, turkey, and egg laying associations urging USDA and its federal partners to support development of safe and effective H5Nx vaccinations for dairy cows, turkeys, and egg-laying hens.

The leaders of NMPF, IDFA, United Egg Producers and National Turkey Federation in a Feb. 14 letter to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins called attention to the urgency of the situation and requested to meet share more with the secretary.

“If this virus continues to circulate among dairy herds, turkey and egg layer operations, wild mammals, wild birds, and people working closely with birds and dairy cows, it will remain a significant and imposing threat to our nation’s food security and, therefore, our national security,” the organizations say in their letter. The letter also highlights the importance of working with international trade partners to ensure “policies reflect the new realities of a world that is constantly combating H5Nx.”

The letter from NMPF and other partners was delivered the same day Zoetis announced that the USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics issued the company a conditional license for its Avian Influenza Vaccine, H5N2 Subtype, Killed Virus, which is labeled for use in chickens. The broiler industry has come out against vaccines to date because of possible effects on trade.