NMPF Promotes FARM Program Efforts to Track Antibiotic Use in Livestock
December 6, 2023
NMPF extolled the FARM antibiotic stewardship program in comments filed with the FDA on Oct. 31 as a means of overseeing and promoting the judicious use of antimicrobial products in dairy cattle.
Our comments were filed with FDA related to the Reagan Udall Foundation summary report “Establishing a Draft Framework for a Public-Private Partnership to Support the Tracking of Antimicrobial Use in Food-Producing Animals,” released this summer. The Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration is an independent 501(c)(3) organization created by Congress to modernize medical and veterinary product development and oversight.
NMPF comments addressed:
- The role of the National Dairy FARM Program in promoting the judicious and responsible use of antimicrobials by U.S. dairy farmers;
- The important requirements of confidentiality, voluntary participation, and data aggregation for any collection of antimicrobial use data, and;
- Response to specific FDA requests about cost estimates and oversight.