NMPF Plays Leading Role at U.S.-China Ag Forum

December 6, 2023

Jaime Castaneda, NMPF Executive Vice President for Policy Development and Strategy, traveled to Beijing and Shanghai on Nov. 1-7 to promote the competitiveness and sustainability of the U.S. dairy industry at the U.S.-China Agricultural Trade Cooperation Forum.

Castaneda began the trip meeting with Chinese trade associations to discuss the country’s high agricultural tariffs and other challenges faced by U.S. companies. He then spoke at the forum alongside representatives from other U.S. commodity groups and met with U.S. and Chinese government officials to discuss barriers to trade—including high tariffs, geographical indications restrictions and dairy facility listing requirements.

Castaneda also presented at the Global Dairy Forum hosted by the China International Import Expo, the world’s largest import-themed national-level conference. The event featured a panel discussion with other agricultural organizations and a group media interview. Throughout all discussions Castaneda emphasized that the U.S. dairy industry is committed to the Chinese market and advocated for better trade conditions that will allow American exporters to compete and succeed.