NMPF Names 2024 National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Winners

June 7, 2024

The National Milk Producers Federation Board of Directors has selected five graduate students researching in areas that benefit dairy cooperatives and producers to receive scholarships as part of the 2024 NMPF National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Program. Scholarship recipients include:

Agustin Olivo, a doctoral candidate in Animal Science at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. Olivo’s research focuses on evaluation and dissemination of system analysis tools and performance indicators to improve environmental outcomes of New York dairies.

Ana Beatriz Montevecchio Bernardino, a doctoral candidate in Veterinary Clinical Sciences at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Montevecchio Bernardino is studying the effect of a novel non-steroidal anti-inflammatory formulation on welfare of Holstein cows challenged with E. coli.

Grant Fincham, a master’s of science candidate in Ruminant Nutrition at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Fincham’s research looks at whole animal energy utilization and manure biogas production in feeding dried distillers grains with solubles to lactating dairy cattle.

Lynn Olthof, a doctoral candidate in Animal Science-Dairy Management at Michigan State University. Olthof is studying the economic implications of dairy farm management decisions.

Megan Lauber, a doctoral candidate in Dairy Science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Lauber is investigating an integrated approach to optimize sexed semen in dairy herds.

“Congratulations to each recipient of this year’s NMPF scholarships,” said NMPF President and CEO Gregg Doud. “Supporting high-quality dairy research benefits our members and cooperatives, which fundamentally is what NMPF strives to do every day. We look forward to the contributions these scholars will make to the dairy community and are thrilled to help these students succeed.”

The recipients were confirmed as part of NMPF’s Board of Directors meeting held in Arlington, VA, on June 5-6. To learn more about and contribute to the NMPF National Dairy Leadership Scholarship program, please visit: www.nmpf.org/programs/scholarship.