NMPF Lauds FDA’s Approval of Bovaer

May 28, 2024

From Gregg Doud, President and CEO, National Milk Producers Federation:

“FDA approval of Elanco’s Bovaer is another important step on U.S. dairy’s journey toward a net-zero future, one in which dairy farmers have already made great progress. Bovaer and other new technologies that reduce enteric emissions will help U.S. farmers be rewarded for participating in voluntary, producer-led sustainability initiatives, which is critical for the success of such efforts.

“Consumers around the world are demanding lower-carbon foods. Innovations such as Bovaer will help U.S. dairy farmers remain globally competitive and maintain their role as leaders in more sustainable dairy production. We thank FDA for its recognition of and support for these efforts.”

“We also commend Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and his team at USDA for supporting dairy farmers as they prepare to use Bovaer on their own operations. We are grateful to the department for awarding more than $90 million to dairy farmer-owned cooperatives and partner organizations for innovative feed management under the Regional Conservation Partnership Program for fiscal year 2023. FDA’s approval of Bovaer now enables these key resources to move forward, and sets the stage for dairy to build on this first round in fiscal year 2024.”