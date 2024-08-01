NMPF Finds (Ice Cream) Thrills on Blueberry (Capitol) Hill Event

July is National Ice Cream Month – and National Blueberry Month. That observation was the root of a first-ever joint Ice Cream Social with the North American Blueberry Council, held July 22 in the House Agriculture Committee hearing room (and its outdoor patio). DFA provided Friendly’s Ice Cream, here gladly consumed by (l to rt) NMPF’s Paul Bleiberg and Tony Rice, North American Blueberry Council’s Alyssa Houtby and NMPF’s Peter Vitaliano and Alan Bjerga.