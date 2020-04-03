News & Resources

NMPF Coronavirus Page Adds Resources for Dairy Employers, Veterinarians

April 3, 2020

The National Milk Producers Federation’s coronavirus webpage has added new information for farm employers and employees, as well as guidance for veterinarians, to help the dairy community keep up with evolving government and marketplace responses to coronavirus.

Key new documents include:

NMPF’s coronavirus page, which debuted March 6, has emerged as a go-to resource for all of dairy, featuring information for farmers, employers and processors and offering rich materials on topics from animal health to workforce management in both English and Spanish. The page also is home to an NMPF podcast series that includes in-depth interviews with dairy experts as the industry manages through the coronavirus crisis.

