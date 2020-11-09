News & Resources

NMPF Congratulates President-Elect Biden and Incoming Congress

November 9, 2020

The National Milk Producers Federation congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and members of the upcoming 117th Congress for their election victories, pledging to work for bipartisan solutions to the many challenges faced in agriculture and in the nation.

“Congratulations to President-elect Biden and the incoming members of the 117th Congress, who will have a lot of work to do in this country, from legislating to building common ground,” said NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern. “Dairy is ready to do its part and work with the administration and Congress to face difficult problems successfully, in the bipartisan spirit we have always practiced and believed in.”

NMPF has long been committed to working with both major political parties for sound, consensus-based public policy. More on NMPF’s approach to policy, why dairy farmers and the cooperatives they own possess a distinct voice within agriculture, and the crucial role they can play in the months ahead, can be found in this week’s Dairy Defined column.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
The profile image of nmpf

Join me for a moderated discussion TONIGHT at 6pm CST with international trade experts on how the outcome of the 2020 election will influence the next four years of international agricultural markets. Register HERE (@Women4ag): form.jotform.com/202783873820158 pic.twitter.com/YmBP5V0MOw Retweeted by National Milk Producers Federation 12 hours ago

© 2020 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.