NMPF Commends USDA Leadership on Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities

February 7, 2022

From NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern:

“We applaud Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and his team at USDA for working to fashion the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities initiative in a way that will provide significant opportunities for U.S. dairy producers of all sizes to build on their proactive sustainability work. This new initiative will support voluntary, producer-led efforts to increase on-farm adoption of climate smart agricultural technologies and practices. Such efforts are essential to help U.S. dairy farmers fulfill their environmental stewardship goals to become greenhouse gas neutral or better by 2050 and improve water quality while optimizing water use.

“NMPF looks forward to working with USDA to make this program a success —and a springboard for additional achievements.”

