NMPF Chairman Mooney Discusses Dairy’s Strength Through Consensus

November 22, 2023

NMPF Board of Directors Chairman Randy Mooney of Dairy Farmers of America explains the organization’s role as the essential advocate for dairy farmers in Washington and how the organization works with other groups to advance industry prosperity in an interview with RFD-TV. Mooney also talks about what challenges the industry faces and how resilience is the key to future success. The segment also highlights Prairie Farms’ overall win in this year’s NMPF cheese contest.