NMPF Capitalizes on U.S. Tariff Leverage to Advance Dairy

May 5, 2025

NMPF and the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) held strategic meetings throughout April to improve access to key foreign markets as the Trump Administration attempts to negotiate new terms with U.S. trading partners following its April 2 reciprocal tariff plan announcement.

Japan: Castaneda hosted Yoichi Watanabe, Vice Minister of Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries on April 14 to discuss U.S. dairy trade priorities in the context of U.S.-Japan negotiations. American dairy exporters secured expanded access for certain products under the U.S.-Japan Phase One Agreement signed in 2019, but NMPF is seeking further tariff elimination and quota expansion for a range of dairy products in the new set of negotiations.

Indonesia: Executive Vice President for Trade Policy & Global Affairs Shawna Morris shared U.S. dairy priorities in an April 24 meeting with a member of the Indonesian Parliament and the Senior Vice President of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce. She also joined NMPF President and CEO Gregg Doud, USDEC President and CEO Krysta Harden and additional USDEC staff in a subsequent meeting with additional Indonesian Chamber of Commerce delegation members on May 2. The conversations focused on NMPF's goals for tariff reductions and resolving long-standing challenges associated with Indonesia's dairy facility listing requirements. During that May 2 meeting NMPF and USDEC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce which commits the organizations to work collaboratively to enhance U.S.-Indonesia trade relationships, including through the use of U.S. dairy products to meet Indonesia's growing dairy needs.

Castaneda and Morris continue to communicate U.S. dairy trade priorities with the administration as cleared confidential advisors to ensure tariff and nontariff barriers to dairy trade are prioritized in the ongoing negotiations.