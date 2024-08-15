Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF Board to Consider Refreshed CWT Program in August

August 15, 2024

NMPF’s Senior Vice President of Member Services, Chris Galen, outlines for Dairy Radio Now listeners the process underway in 2024 to revise the Cooperatives Working Together program. Since 2003, CWT has served as a farmer-funded self-help program; now, farmers and coops are considering a package of changes to CWT to make it even more impactful in helping sell U.S.-made dairy foods in foreign markets. Galen reports that the NMPF Board of Directors will vote on those improvements on Aug. 22.