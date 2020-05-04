News & Resources

NMPF Appreciates USDA Dairy Purchases, Looks Forward to Additional Buys

May 4, 2020

The National Milk Producers Federation expressed appreciation to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for including $120 million of cheese and butter among $470 million in Section 32 food purchases it announced today. The purchases are scheduled to occur in the next two months and are in addition to purchases previously announced in the CARES Act funding.

“These Section 32 purchases will help both Americans who need high-quality nutritious food as well as U.S. dairy farmers who are experiencing unprecedented losses from the COVID-19 national emergency,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF, the largest U.S. dairy-farmer organization.  “The purchases will provide important and needed support to the dairy supply chain. We look forward to learning more details and to continue working with USDA on possible additional purchases.”

