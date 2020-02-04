NMPF Accepting Applications for 2020 Scholarship Program

February 4, 2020

The National Milk Producers Federation is now accepting applications for its National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Program for academic year 2020-2021.

Each year, NMPF awards scholarships to outstanding graduate students (enrolled in Master’s or Ph.D. programs) actively pursuing dairy-related fields of research of immediate interest to NMPF member cooperatives and the broader dairy industry.

Graduate students pursuing research of direct benefit to milk marketing cooperatives and dairy producers are encouraged to apply. Applicants do not need to be members of NMPF cooperatives. The top scholarship applicant will be awarded the Hintz Memorial Scholarship, created in 2005 in honor of the late Cass-Clay Creamery Board Chairman Murray Hintz, who was instrumental in establishing NMPF’s scholarship program.

Recommended fields of study include but are not limited to Agriculture Communications and Journalism, Animal Health, Animal and/or Human Nutrition, Bovine Genetics, Dairy Products Processing, Dairy Science, Economics, Environmental Science, Food Science, Food Safety, Herd Management, and Marketing and Price Analysis.