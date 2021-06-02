News & Resources

New Directors Join NMPF Board

June 2, 2021

NMPF’s Board of Directors has welcomed five new members this spring, from four member cooperatives. New members include: Melvin Medeiros and Ed Gallagher from Dairy Farmers of America; Duane Hershey from Land O’Lakes; Tony Freeman from Northwest Dairy Association; and Craig Caballero from United Dairymen of Arizona.

They are replacing retiring board directors Case Van Steyn and Greg Wickham of DFA; Levi Ransom of LOL; Leroy Plagerman of NDA; and Keith Murfield of UDA.

