Net Zero Initiative Policy Path Moves Forward

June 2, 2021

NMPF worked throughout May to leverage regulatory and legislative opportunities to improve dairy farmer access to financial resources as well as voluntary ecosystem services trading markets that enhance affordability and revenue opportunities, continues its advocacy on behalf of U.S. dairy farmers as global leaders in addressing climate change,.

These most recent efforts included comments to USDA to improve NRCS conservation practice standards to meet real-world dairy farm needs; meeting with FDA to streamline regulatory approval of feed additives which may reduce enteric methane; and working through coalitions such as the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance to advocate for legislation to make access to voluntary ecosystem service markets easier.

NMPF on April 29 submitted a series of comments to USDA on the Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad. President Biden issued the Executive Order on Jan. 27 “to pursue action at home and abroad in order to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of that crisis and to seize the opportunity that tackling climate change presents. Domestic action must go hand in hand with United States international leadership, aimed at significantly enhancing global action.” The comments spoke to the ability of U.S. dairy and U.S. agriculture in general to be environmental solutions to climate change. The three sets of comments are: