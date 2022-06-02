Member CEOs Meet at NMPF Office

June 2, 2022

In light of the many recent leadership transitions at NMPF’s member cooperatives – half of the members have changed CEOs within the past three years – NMPF hosted informational meetings May 9-10 to provide background materials and resources to these executives and discuss overall organizational strategy and mission priorities at NMPF, part of the ongoing discussion of how to best serve dairy farmers and the entire sector.

Five cooperative CEOs attended, with one joining via Zoom, for the deep dive on NMPF governance, budgets and staff resources and policy priorities.